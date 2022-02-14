Noblit

STUDIO2BEE ENTERTAINMENT has hired Country music industry vet GLENN NOBLIT as EVP/GM. In his new role, NOBLIT will contribute oversight and strategic alignment to the NASHVILLE-based artist development firm. NOBLIT arrives from the Dir./National Promotion position at PEARL RECORDS, where he had worked since 2016 (NET NEWS 9/29/16).

"GLENN comes to us with an impressive resume, acute leadership skills and a magnificent professional demeanor,” said STUDIO2BEE CEO SKIP BISHOP. “He's the ideal choice to lead STUDIO2BEE into the next level of growth.”

NOBLIT said, “I have been extremely blessed and grateful for the opportunity to work with my hero and the amazing PEARL RECORDS’ family. This exciting new chapter with SKIP, BUTCH [WAUGH] and our STUDIO2BEE team of exceptional music professionals now begins, allowing me to follow a lifelong passion to develop talented artists. I’m ready to lead our team as we grow and discover more new modern strategies together.”

NOBLIT's previous career stops include WARNER BROTHERs, LOST HIGHWAY RECORDS, REVIVER RECORDS and ARISTOMEDIA. Congratulate him here.

