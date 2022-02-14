-
Couple Engaged On WIVK/Knoxville 'Tony And Kris Show,' Surprised With Old Dominion Tickets
by Laura Moxley
February 14, 2022 at 9:02 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
CUMULUS Country WIVK/KNOXVILLE, TN morning show, "The TONY and KRIS Show," worked in collaboration with ARISTA NASHVILLE's OLD DOMINION for a special VALENTINE'S DAY surprise.
After sifting through potential candidates on the station's social media, the team chose MATT and his now fiancée AMANDA as the contest winners. The couple won tickets to see OLD DOMINION and KENNY CHESNEY in ATLANTA on MAY 28th for CHESNEY's "Here and Now Tour," and MATT got the chance to propose to AMANDA on-air this morning (2/14) during the morning show.
Check out the local news coverage of the on-air proposal on the station's FACEBOOK here, and the TIKTOK video of the surprise with OLD DOMINION here.