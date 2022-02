Todd E. Lyons

STEPHENS MEDIA GROUP Classic Rock KRSE (105.7 THE HAWK)/YAKIMA, WA has named TODD E. LYONS PD/Morning host. LYONS has done radio in the YAKIMA VALLEY for over 30 years.

LYONS said, "I’m beyond excited to begin a new chapter in my career. Even better, I’ll continue doing radio in YAKIMA."

