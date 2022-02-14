Shelburne

The AMERICANA MUIC ASSOCIATION (AMA) has hired veteran NASHVILLE journalist CRAIG SHELBURNE as Festival Producer for AMERICANAFEST, the association’s annual festival and conference, which is scheduled for SEPTEMBER 13th-17th in NASHVILLE. In his new role, SHELBURNE will be responsible for producing the nighttime music showcases during the festival portion of the event, reporting to AMA Exec. Dir. JED HILLY.

“I am thrilled that CRAIG is joining our team,” said HILLY. “His knowledge of the Americana world is unsurpassed, and his insight will elevate both the team in the office and the experience of AMERICANAFEST attendees.”

“Working with the team at the AMERICANA MUSIC ASSOCIATION has already been an exceptional experience,” said SHELBURNE. “I have attended the festival every year since it started, and I’ve always been impressed with AMERICANAFEST’s blend of rising talent and music legends. I’ve spent my career in journalism, and to me, no other genre can tell a story better than Americana.”

SHELBURNE currently serves as Managing Editor at the BLUEGRASS SITUATION. His resume also includes time as GM of MUSICROW magazine, and 13 years in an editorial role at CMT.com (2002-2015), where he launched a roots music blog called CMT Edge and co-produced the online series “Concrete Country.”

