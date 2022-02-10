Stepping on the gas

After stunting for four days with a jockless presentation and imaging centered around a "goodbye" theme, all while teasing an upcoming big announcement (NET NEWS 2/10), CUMULUS WKHX (NEW COUNTRY 101.5)/ATLANTA returned to normal programming today, with the KINCAID & DALLAS morning show announcing at 7:35a (ET) that the station is "saying goodbye to high gas prices."

In partnership with gas station chain RACETRAC, the station is giving away thousands of gallons of gas, with listeners winning $50 RACETRAC gift cards twice an hour between 7a and 7p through FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 18th.

