Central Florida Job Expo

iHEARTMEDIA Central FLORIDA will host the FLORIDA JOBS NOW CAREER EXPO, an onsite resource event connecting job seekers to companies with exciting opportunities and benefits. The event will be held on THURSDAY, MARCH 3rd, from 12p – 4p at CANVAS EVENT VENUE.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet with companies throughout Central FLORIDA offering hundreds of positions, as well as attend resume writing and interview preparedness workshops. Partners for FLORIDA JOBS NOW include SEAWORLD ORLANDO, EXPLORIA RESORTS, MASSEY SERVICES and more.

Area Pres. ORLANDO/MELBOURNE, BARBRA LATHAM said, “We look forward to bringing this important career event to Central FLORIDA. As a business ourselves serving our local community here in Central FLORIDA, we recognize the significant need from our business partners to fill job openings. We feel uniquely poised to help connect these businesses with people living or moving to Central FLORIDA as an essential part of our efforts in our local communities.”

