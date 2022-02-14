Darin

UNIVERSAL MUSIC has released BOBBY DARIN's LOVE SONGS in time for VALENTINE's DAY. The album is a digital compilation featuring recordings from DARIN's years with CAPITOL RECORDS and MOTOWN RECORDS in the early 1960s, including “More” and “Call Me Irresponsible,” which was recently featured in the hit HBO show EUPHORIA. You can stream the album here.

In addition, DODD DARIN, son of singer and actor BOBBY DARIN and HOLLYWOOD Sweetheart SANDRA DEE, has also announced that he’s engaged the services of BRIAN SCHWARTZ and AMY ABRAMS of DENVER’s 7S MANAGEMENT for Estate representation.

7S MANAGEMENT is a boutique artist management company proudly founded and run from DENVER, CO. The company also represents the estates of JOHN DENVER and ETTA JAMES, and contemporary artists such as NATHANIEL RATELIFF & THE NIGHT SWEATS, DAWES, DINOSAUR JR., THE WALTERS, AMERICAN AUTHORS, and MARY CHAPIN CARPENTER.

DODD DARIN said, “I’m very excited to be working with AMY ABRAMS and BRIAN SCHWARTZ at 7S MANAGEMENT. They are young, super creative, and are always thinking outside the box. I feel they are a perfect fit to represent my Dad’s legacy going forward. They bring a very unique blend of experience and innovation from their representation of both legacy artists and current-day talent. They understand quite well the workings of the current day music industry and I think this will result in my Dad’s music and image finding its way to younger audiences around the world. There are some interesting things already in the works and I very much look forward to what’s just around the corner.”

Abrams/7S MANAGEMENT added, “BOBBY DARIN was a pioneer in early rock and roll who wrote his own songs when many artists didn’t, had the smarts to have ownership in his own publishing and master recordings, and tried his hand at all musical styles that interested him, evading the 'crooner' label that stuck with his early contemporaries.”

« see more Net News