After a week in second place, INDEED climbed back to the top of MEDIA MONITORS' National Radio Advertiser rankings for FEBRUARY 7-13, making it six of the last seven weeks in first place for the jobs board. PROGRESSIVE inched up from third to second place, with iHEARTRADIO promos falling to third place.

1. INDEED (previous week #2; 64704 instances)

2. PROGRESSIVE (#3; 56741)

3. iHEARTRADIO (#1; 51352)

4. DUCKDUCKGO (#4; 48290)

5. GETUPSIDE (#5; 35584)

6. WENDY'S (#9; 34134); 7. BABBEL (#6; 32866)

8. ZIPRECRUITER (#7; 30034)

9. WALGREENS (#13; 29827)

10. XOXO WITH JESSICA SZOHR PODCAST (--; 29657)

