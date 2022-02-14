Serving Humanity Since 1983

LOCAL MEDIA SAN DIEGO Alternative XETRA-F (91X)/SAN DIEGO kicked off an "91X A TO X...YZ" TODAY at 10a by playing the best songs from its music library in alphabetical order to celebrate the station entering its 40th year of "serving humanity since 1983 and transmitting from a radio tower next to a little shack on a big hill high above TJ." 91X has dusted off vinyl and CDs from the last four decades.

91X PD GARETT MICHAELS said, "It’s hard to believe we’ve just begun 91X’s 40th year of service. "We are thrilled to highlight the incredible range of music that has helped to define to 91X since 1983, and we want to thank SAN DIEGO for supporting and listening for all these years.”

“From ‘A Forest’ by THE CURE to some song that starts with a Z, and, truly, everything in-between,” added 91X APD/midday host HILARY DONEUX, who debuted the celebration. "The mix of songs, genres, and decades will be a ridiculously deep celebration of 91X through the years! Our music library is massive (and some of it a little dusty), this could take a while..."

This is the first station feature to air leading up to 91X’s 40th anniversary on JANUARY 11, 2023.

