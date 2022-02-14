Talent Changes

Former NASCAR TEAM PENSKE Crew Chief TODD GORDON has joined MOTOR RACING NETWORK as an analyst as the network gears up for its 2022 NASCAR coverage and the 64th running of the DAYTONA 500 on FEBRUARY 20th. GORDON recently took over co-hosting duties on SIRIUSXM NASCAR RADIO's "LATE SHIFT" on MONDAY nights and has been a contributor to that channel since 2016 while spending 11 years with TEAM PENSKE.

In addition, correspondent SUZY ARMSTRONG is the new host of MRN's flagship show "NASCAR TODAY," heard daily in afternoon drive on 280 radio stations nationwide, and "NASCAR LIVE" host MIKE BAGLEY will add duties to the spinoff show "NASCAR LIVE: RACE DAY."

Reach MRN's BOB QUICK for more information at bquick@mrn.com or 704-262-6713.

Steve Post, Gordon, Bagley



« see more Net News