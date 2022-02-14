Price Tag

The price attached to the sale by COX MEDIA GROUP spinoff trust CXR RADIO, LLC of Top 40 WPYO (POWER 95.3)/MAITLAND-ORLANDO, FL and Alternative WSUN (97X)/HOLIDAY-TAMPA, FL to SPANISH BROADCASTING SYSTEM OF GREATER MIAMI, INC.'s WPYO LICENSING, INC. and WSUN LICENSING, INC. is $12.5 million.

The price was not disclosed with the announcement of the sale last week but appears in the contract of sale attached to the applications filed with the FCC.

