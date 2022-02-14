App Is Now Live

The official mobile app for COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR (CRS 2022) is now available for download on iPhone and Android mobile devices. App users can create their own customized CRS schedule, rate the panels, and post updates and reviews directly to their social media profiles, see session descriptions, speaker bios and more. To access, first download the Cvent Event App, and then search for "CRS 2022."

Some of this year’s agenda highlights include a full-day Streaming Summit, 18 informative panels, six “CRS Heads of State” sessions, four mentoring breakfasts, three label-sponsored luncheons, a featured artist interview with BLAKE SHELTON, “AMAZON MUSIC Presents: Country Heat at CRS,” “BOB KINGSLEY’s Acoustic Alley,” the annual "New Faces of Country Music Show," and much more.

Those still looking to register for CRS can do so here.

