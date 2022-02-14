New Music Fest Hosted By Capitol Broadcasting

CAPITOL BROADCASTING COMPANY's Triple A WCLY-A-WRAL-HD2-W239CK (THAT STATION)/RALEIGH-DURHAM is set to host a new outdoor music festival featuring two days of live music, showcasing 12 headlining bands and over 20 artists. The inaugural MUSIC FEST will take place on JUNE 24th and 25th, at DURHAM BULLS ATHLETIC PARK in DURHAM, NC.

THAT MUSIC FEST is unique in that all the nationally touring bands are from and/or reside in NORTH CAROLINA. Artists scheduled to perform are: MOUNTAIN GOATS, STEEP CANYON RANGERS, MIPSO, AMERICAN AQUARIUM, DELTA RAE and more.

PD CHRIS EDGE said, “Our focus at THAT STATION is on Music & Community and there is no better way to do that than to bring these two things together for an incredible weekend of live music!”

Tickets On-Sale FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 18th at 10a (ET). Click here for the full line up and to purchase tickets.

« see more Net News