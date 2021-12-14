Grammy Week Schedule Released

The RECORDING ACADEMY has released the official GRAMMY Week schedule for the 64th Annual GRAMMY AWARDS, which will broadcast live from the MGM GRAND GARDEN ARENA in LAS VEGAS on SUNDAY, APRIL 3rd on CBS and PARAMOUNT+. This year's week-long celebration will feature both virtual and live elements (NET NEWS 1/18).

The schedule begins with GRAMMY IN THE SCHOOLS FEST MONDAY – WEDNESDAY, MARCH 28TH-30TH, followed by MUSICARES MUSIC ON A MISSION, WEDNESDAY, MARCH 30th and A GRAMMY IN THE SCHOOLS SALUTE TO MUSIC EDUCATION ft. NATHANIEL RATELIFF & THE NIGHT SWEATS THURSDAY, MARCH 31st. GRAMMY U Masterclass With HANNAH LUX DAVIS, happens FRIDAY, APRIL 1st, along with MUSICARES PERSON OF THE YEAR HONORING JONI MITCHELL. The GRAMMY FUND BREAKFAST, is set for SATURDAY, APRIL 2nd, along with the 24th Annual ENTERTAINMENT LAW INITIATIVE Honoring SUSAN GENCO, and THE BLACK MUSIC COLLECTIVE GRAMMY WEEK CELEBRATION. Then the 64th Annual GRAMMY AWARDS Premiere Ceremony and 64th Annual GRAMMY AWARDS Telecast on SUNDAY, APRIL 3rd.

RECORDING ACADEMY CEO HARVEY MASON JR. said, “GRAMMY Week and MUSIC’S BIGGEST NIGHT in LAS VEGAS is going to be unforgettable. The GRAMMY’s magic, together with the grandeur of LAS VEGAS, guarantees a star-studded week of next-level entertainment, innovation, and celebration.”

