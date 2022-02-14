-
Byron Allen, Gordon Smith To Appear In 'Fireside Chat' At NAB Show
February 14, 2022 at 12:30 PM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
BYRON ALLEN and former NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS Pres./CEO GORDON SMITH are scheduled for a "fireside chat" on the main stage of the NAB SHOW on APRIL 27th in LAS VEGAS.ALLEN, the comedian turned entrepreneur, founded what is now ALLEN MEDIA GROUP/ENTERTAINMENT STUDIOS in 1993, growing the company from a TV production company to owner and operator of 27 TV stations in 21 markets, 12 cable TV networks, THE WEATHER CHANNEL, and a piece of the BALLY SPORTS regional sports cable networks partnered with majority owner SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP.
SMITH will be the recipient of the NAB's Distinguished Service Award at this year's convention.