BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP's AC WJPT (SUNNY 106.3)/FORT MEYERS, FL, has named GINA BIRCH its new Morning Show Host. MORNINGS WITH GINA BIRCH will air weekdays from 6a – 10a. Her first day on air was VALENTINE'S DAY, MONDAY (2/14).

BIRCH was previously a morning and midday personality at FORT MEYERS BROADCASTING COMPANY's AC WINK-FM/FORT MYERS-NAPLES from 1992 to 2013 and currently hosts a weekly infomercial and GRAPE MINDS Wine Podcast on NPR1. In addition, she is a contributing writer for TOTI MEDIA PUBLICATIONS, GULF SHORE LIFE magazine, USA TODAY, 10BEST, NAPLES DAILY NEWS and FORT MYERS NEWS PRESS.

OM/BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP ADAM STAR said, “We hit the lotto having a pro like GINA to be a part of our team at WJPT. She reflects all of BEASLEY’s core values as a person and as a broadcaster. The amount of respect and love the local community has for her is off the charts. GINA is the perfect addition to continue to build the SUNNY 106.3 brand!”

BIRCH added, “Radio is in my blood, and I've been waiting for the right opportunity and time to dive back into the pool. SUNNY 106.3 checks all of the boxes with its impeccable reputation, superb line-up of talent, feel-good music library and perhaps best of all, loyal listeners whom I can't wait to hang out with every morning!”

