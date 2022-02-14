-
Troy Research Top 5 Contemporary Christian Songs
by Todd Stach
February 14, 2022 at 12:37 PM (PT)
ALL ACCESS has partnered with TROY RESEARCH to provide its top-testing Contemporary Christian songs twice each month.
ALL ACCESS Contemporary Christian Format Editor TODD STACH said, "It's nice to see these songs grow and build over time from a national viewpoint. Thanks to JONATHAN LITTLE of TROY RESEARCH for providing the available research."
Here are the top 5 W25-54 songs (2/14) from TROY RESEARCH's participating Contemporary Christian music stations using a sample size of 2,193.ARTISTSONGLABELFAM25-54SANCTUS REAL
My God Is Still The Same Framework/The Fuel 994.11for KING & COUNTRY Relate Curb Word 984.06 CROWDER In The House Capitol CMG 974.04 WE ARE MESSENGERS Come What May Curb Word 993.96 NEEDTOBREATHE I Am Yours Centricity Music 933.96