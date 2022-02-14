Top 5 Songs (2/14)

ALL ACCESS has partnered with TROY RESEARCH to provide its top-testing Contemporary Christian songs twice each month.



ALL ACCESS Contemporary Christian Format Editor TODD STACH said, "It's nice to see these songs grow and build over time from a national viewpoint. Thanks to JONATHAN LITTLE of TROY RESEARCH for providing the available research."

Here are the top 5 W25-54 songs (2/14) from TROY RESEARCH's participating Contemporary Christian music stations using a sample size of 2,193.





ARTIST SONG LABEL FAM 25-54 SANCTUS REAL My God Is Still The Same

Framework/The Fuel

99 4.11 for KING & COUNTRY Relate

Curb Word

98 4.06 CROWDER

In The House

Capitol CMG

97 4.04 WE ARE MESSENGERS Come What May Curb Word

99 3.96 NEEDTOBREATHE I Am Yours Centricity Music 93 3.96

