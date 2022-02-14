KTPZ New Affiliate

ILIAD MEDIA GROUP Top 40 KTPZ (MUSIC MONSTER 92.7)/TWIN FALLS, ID has added JOEY and LAUREN to their lineup. JOEY & LAUREN IN THE MORNING launched in 2018 on IMPACT MEDIA GROUP's Hot AC KZMG (MY 102.7)/BOISE, ID. The show shot to the top almost immediately, in the coveted W25-54, and P25-54 demographics. The show, which began syndicating in 2021, provides engaging content on-air, in their podcast, and through their many social media channels.

OM/ILIAD MEDIA GROUP and KTPZ JOEY BRAVO said, "JOEY & LAUREN are the perfect addition to KTPZ. They are funny, relatable, and real. That is exactly what our audience wants to hear every morning."

JOEY AND LAUREN added, "We are so excited to grow the JOEY & LAUREN family. We want to thank JOEY BRAVO and the KTPZ crew for welcoming us to the team. We are thrilled to be a part of the best station in the Magic Valley, 92.7 THE MUSIC MONSTER."

« see more Net News