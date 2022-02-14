Lynch

Congratulations to BROKEN BOW RECORDS' DUSTIN LYNCH for earning 79 MEDIABASE adds on his new single, "Party Mode," making it the most added at Country radio this week. The single comes from his fifth studio album, "Blue In The Sky," which was released FRIDAY (2/11).

Kudos to BBR MUSIC GROUP SVP/National Promotion CARSON JAMES; BROKEN BOW RECORDS VP/Promotion LEE ADAMS and VP/Promotion SHELLEY HARGIS GAINES; BBR MUSIC GROUP VP/Radio Syndication & Group Strategy RENEE LEYMON; BROKEN BOW RECORDS Dir./WEST COAST Promotion LAYNA BUNT, Dir./SOUTHWEST Promotion DAWN FERRIS, Dir./SOUTHEAST Promotion SCOTTY O'BRIEN, Mgr./Syndication and Secondary Promotions ELLEN MUNDY FORD and Coord./Promotion ASHLEY WOJCINSKI.





