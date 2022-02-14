Clive Davis In 'Worst To First' (Photo: Gunpowder & Sky)

ELVIS DURAN and SCOTT SHANNON's "Worst To First: The True Story Of Z100 NEW YORK" documentary climbed to #2 on the iTUNES Top Documentaries chart on its opening weekend. The unabashed love story to radio captures 74 days in 1983, when SHANNON launched a brand new station, took it to #1, and with it, created one of the most successful stations in history. Inspired and humbled by the success, partners DURAN and SHANNON are motivated to do whatever it takes to show the world the greatness of radio through this documentary.

Commented DURAN, “I’m blown away by the support our little documentary has gotten and am immensely grateful."

SHANNON added, “I can’t believe it. This thing has really turned into something!”

"Worst To First" is available on VOD platforms including APPLE/iTUNES, AMAZON, GOOGLEPLAY, VUDU and MICROSOFT. It's also available on such cable platforms as InDemand (COMCAST, SPECTRUM, CHARTER, COX, FRONTIER, etc.) and DIRECTTV.

