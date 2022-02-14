Sticking With WNAM

CUMULUS Adult Standards WNAM-A/NEENAH-MENASHA-APPLETON-OSHKOSH, WI will continue to be the radio home of MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL’s WISCONSIN TIMBER RATTLERS under a new long-term agreement. The APPLETON-based RATTLERS, the High-A MILWAUKEE BREWERS affiliate, have been on WNAM since 2008, with CHRIS MEHRING as play-by-play announcer heading into the 13th season on WNAM and his 23rd season overall.

CUMULUS VP/Market Mgr. JOHN W. ROWE said, “CUMULUS APPLETON-OSHKOSH is proud to be the radio home of the WISCONSIN TIMBER RATTLERS baseball for the 2022 season and beyond. Our partnership began in 2009 and continues to flourish by thrilling audiences with the area’s hottest spectator event!”

OM BRIAN DAVIS added, “We’re thrilled to continue the partnership between two northeast WISCONSIN institutions -- the TIMBER RATTLERS and 1280 WNAM. It’s great to know that when WNAM celebrates its 75th birthday in MAY, it’ll be with the sound of RATTLER baseball coming out of the speakers.”

WNAM PD STEVE EDWARDS said, “SUMMER and baseball simply go together, and 1280 WNAM is happy to provide northeast WISCONSIN with the play-by-play of the WISCONSIN TIMBER RATTLERS!”

RATTLERS Pres./CRO ROB ZERJAV added, “WNAM has been a great home for TIMBER RATTLERS baseball for well over ten years and we are excited to see that continue. Their radio group has been a pleasure to work with and the strength of their radio signal allows fans from anywhere in NORTHEASTERN WISCONSIN to tune in and listen.”

