Top Podcasts

MEDIA MONITORS has released the results of its latest podcast listener survey for fourth quarter 2021, with publishers, as determined by number of shows in the top 200, led by iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK and the top 25 podcast list led again by SPOTIFY's "THE JOE ROGAN EXPERIENCE." The survey asks participants (18+) if they've listened to a podcast in the past week, then compiles the titles they recall.

On the publishers list, NPR was ranked second and SPOTIFY-GIMLET-PARCAST came in third. On the podcasts list, ROGAN was followed again by THE NEW YORK TIMES' "THE DAILY," AUDIOCHUCK's "CRIME JUNKIE," and "THIS AMERICAN LIFE."

Among categories, Comedy again led the list, with Society & Culture second and True Crime jumping into third place.

The data was collected DECEMBER 13th and 31st, 2021.





Top Categories:

« see more Net News