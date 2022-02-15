They Get The Show

BARRETT SPORTS MEDIA's annual rankings of sports radio shows, stations, PDs, and podcasts come to a conclusion TODAY with the announcement of the Top 20 Original Sports Podcasts of 2021, this year led by MEADOWLARK MEDIA's "THE DAN LE BATARD SHOW WITH STUGOTZ," jumping into the top slot ahead of last year's winner, BARSTOOL SPORTS' "PARDON MY TAKE."

The Top 20:

1. "THE DAN LE BATARD SHOW WITH STUGOTZ," MEADOWLARK MEDIA

2. "PARDON MY TAKE," BARSTOOL SPORTS

3. "THE BILL SIMMONS PODCAST," THE RINGER

4. "SVPOD WITH SCOTT VAN PELT," ESPN

5. "THE ADAM SCHECTER PODCAST," ESPN

6. "THE DAVE PORTNOY SHOW," BARSTOOL SPORTS

7. "THE WOJ POD," ESPN

8. "THE COLIN COWHERD PODCAST," THE VOLUME

9. "KFC RADIO." BARSTOOL SPORTS

10. "OUTKICK THE SHOW WITH CLAY TRAVIS," FOX SPORTS

11. "SPITTIN' CHICLETS," BARSTOOL SPORTS

12. "THE RYEN RUSSILLO SHOW," THE RINGER

13. "PETER KING PODCAST," NBC SPORTS

14. "THE RIGHT TIME WITH BOMANI JONES," ESPN

15. "THE LOWE POST WITH ZACH LOWE," ESPN

16. "ALL THE SMOKE WITH MATT BARNES AND STEPHEN JACKSON," SHOWTIME

17. "MEN IN BLAZERS," EMBASSY ROW/NBC

18. "MOVE THE STICKS WITH DANIEL JEREMIAH AND BUCKY BROOKS," NFL NETWORK

19. "TOKEN CEO WITH ERIKA NARDINI," BARSTOOL SPORTS

20. "10 QUESTIONS WITH KYLE BRANDT," THE RINGER

BSM also added several "specialty" categories this year, with winners including:

Sports Insider of the Year: ADAM SCHEFTER, ESPN

Sports Media Reporter of the Year: ANDREW MARCHAND, NEW YORK POST

Sports Media Podcast of the Year: "MEDIA NOISE," DEMETRI RAVANOS, BARRETT SPORTS MEDIA

Sports Media Website of the Year: NEW YORK POST

Sports Media Story of the Year: Betting Brands Go All-In on Sports Media

Sports Media Leap of Faith of the Year: MEADOWLARK MEDIA

Radio Play by Play Announcer of the Year: KEVIN HARLAN

TV Play by Play Announcer of the Year: AL MICHAELS

TV Game Analyst of the Year: CRIS COLLINSWORTH

Sports TV Opinionist of the Year: STEPHEN A. SMITH

Sports TV Studio Show of the Year: NFL REDZONE

Sports TV Studio Host of the Year: ERNIE JOHNSON

Sports TV Studio Analyst of the Year: CHARLES BARKLEY

Sports Radio Social Brand of the Year: AUDACY Sports WFAN-A-F/NEW YORK

Sports Betting Brand of the Year: VSiN

Sports Betting Show of the Year: "THE DAILY WAGER," ESPN

Sports Betting Talent of the Year: JOE FORTENBAUGH, ESPN

Sports Betting App of the Year: CAESARS

Pro Wrestling Audio Show of the Year: "BUSTED OPEN," SIRIUSXM

Independent Podcast Company of the Year: LOCKED ON PODCASTS

