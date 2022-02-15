-
Barrett Sports Media's Top 20 Original Sports Podcasts For 2021 Led By 'The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz'
by Perry Michael Simon
February 15, 2022 at 5:29 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
BARRETT SPORTS MEDIA's annual rankings of sports radio shows, stations, PDs, and podcasts come to a conclusion TODAY with the announcement of the Top 20 Original Sports Podcasts of 2021, this year led by MEADOWLARK MEDIA's "THE DAN LE BATARD SHOW WITH STUGOTZ," jumping into the top slot ahead of last year's winner, BARSTOOL SPORTS' "PARDON MY TAKE."
The Top 20:
1. "THE DAN LE BATARD SHOW WITH STUGOTZ," MEADOWLARK MEDIA
2. "PARDON MY TAKE," BARSTOOL SPORTS
3. "THE BILL SIMMONS PODCAST," THE RINGER
4. "SVPOD WITH SCOTT VAN PELT," ESPN
5. "THE ADAM SCHECTER PODCAST," ESPN
6. "THE DAVE PORTNOY SHOW," BARSTOOL SPORTS
7. "THE WOJ POD," ESPN
8. "THE COLIN COWHERD PODCAST," THE VOLUME
9. "KFC RADIO." BARSTOOL SPORTS
10. "OUTKICK THE SHOW WITH CLAY TRAVIS," FOX SPORTS
11. "SPITTIN' CHICLETS," BARSTOOL SPORTS
12. "THE RYEN RUSSILLO SHOW," THE RINGER
13. "PETER KING PODCAST," NBC SPORTS
14. "THE RIGHT TIME WITH BOMANI JONES," ESPN
15. "THE LOWE POST WITH ZACH LOWE," ESPN
16. "ALL THE SMOKE WITH MATT BARNES AND STEPHEN JACKSON," SHOWTIME
17. "MEN IN BLAZERS," EMBASSY ROW/NBC
18. "MOVE THE STICKS WITH DANIEL JEREMIAH AND BUCKY BROOKS," NFL NETWORK
19. "TOKEN CEO WITH ERIKA NARDINI," BARSTOOL SPORTS
20. "10 QUESTIONS WITH KYLE BRANDT," THE RINGER
BSM also added several "specialty" categories this year, with winners including:
Sports Insider of the Year: ADAM SCHEFTER, ESPN
Sports Media Reporter of the Year: ANDREW MARCHAND, NEW YORK POST
Sports Media Podcast of the Year: "MEDIA NOISE," DEMETRI RAVANOS, BARRETT SPORTS MEDIA
Sports Media Website of the Year: NEW YORK POST
Sports Media Story of the Year: Betting Brands Go All-In on Sports Media
Sports Media Leap of Faith of the Year: MEADOWLARK MEDIA
Radio Play by Play Announcer of the Year: KEVIN HARLAN
TV Play by Play Announcer of the Year: AL MICHAELS
TV Game Analyst of the Year: CRIS COLLINSWORTH
Sports TV Opinionist of the Year: STEPHEN A. SMITH
Sports TV Studio Show of the Year: NFL REDZONE
Sports TV Studio Host of the Year: ERNIE JOHNSON
Sports TV Studio Analyst of the Year: CHARLES BARKLEY
Sports Radio Social Brand of the Year: AUDACY Sports WFAN-A-F/NEW YORK
Sports Betting Brand of the Year: VSiN
Sports Betting Show of the Year: "THE DAILY WAGER," ESPN
Sports Betting Talent of the Year: JOE FORTENBAUGH, ESPN
Sports Betting App of the Year: CAESARS
Pro Wrestling Audio Show of the Year: "BUSTED OPEN," SIRIUSXM
Independent Podcast Company of the Year: LOCKED ON PODCASTS