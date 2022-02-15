Quinn (Photo: LinkedIn)

IHEARTMEDIA/ALABAMA Area President RAY QUINN is retiring, effective MARCH 22nd. QUINN, with iHEARTMEDIA for 14 years, previously served as VP/Market Manager for ENTERCOM in DENVER, MILWAUKEE, and MADISON, President/COO at OPUS MEDIA GROUP, VP/Market Mgr. at AMERICAN MEDIA/SAN ANTONIO, GM at CAPITOL BROADCASTING CORP. and PD at WFIL-A/PHILADELPHIA, WCBM-A/BALTIMORE, and WAMS-A/WILMINGTON, DE.

“RAY is one of a kind. He is known as a unicorn of a leader with his passion, enthusiasm and constant innovative thinking,” said Division Pres. SHOSH ABROMOVICH. “He has impacted so many of our lives in this industry for the better. We are beyond thankful for the many years RAY has led our teams and are truly excited for him to enjoy this next chapter of his life.”

“It’s been an amazing 51 years in radio and 14 years with iHEARTMEDIA,” said QUINN. “Along the way, I’ve worked for and with some of the most intelligent people in the business and I am grateful to iHEARTMEDIA for allowing me to lead multiple markets in the SOUTHEAST. While I will miss my team and the day-to-day battles, it’s time to pass the torch to the next generation of leaders.”

« see more Net News