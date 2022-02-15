Exploring Ways To Make Radio Exciting

The JACOBS MEDIA STRATEGIES team of Alternative expert MIKE STERN and President FRED JACOBS discuss the present trajectory of radio:

“Over the past six weeks, we had some frank discussions about the importance of personalities, the erosion of the Alternative format, broadcast radio’s loosening grip on new music discovery, recruiting and retaining talent, the downsides of ignoring Gen Z any longer, radio’s diminishing presence in car dashboard, and other critical issues that go to the heart of broadcast radio’s struggles at a time when so many other platforms and industries are enjoying the so-called ‘Audio Renaissance.’

“So, let’s attack a rather narrow issue head-on and in a focused manner – and that’s the impending demise of Alternative – at least on the commercial radio airwaves. Now, before you start pushing back, it is clear by the numbers that the format is on its heels.”

To take a fresh view of how-to potentially problem-solve these issues, they examined a readership initiative and study from the online and print publication THE ATLANTIC. You may be wondering what this has to do with radio … you’ll be surprised at the parallels. Check it out, here.

