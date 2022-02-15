Black City Music Awards Grants

The BLACK MUSIC CITY collaboration project between PHILADELPHIA public music radio stations UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA Triple A WXPN and TEMPLE UNIVERSITY Classical/Jazz WRTI, along with REC PHILLY, announced a total of $90,000 in grants have been awarded to 46 area Black creatives in the greater PHILADELPHIA area. The recipients received between $1000 and $3500 each for their artistic creations inspired by Black Music History. A special JUNETEENTH (JUNE 19) awards ceremony will take place in PHILADEPHIA to showcase the grant winners and their creations in conjunction with African American Music Appreciation Month.

BLACK MUSIC CITY was established in DECEMBER 2020 to provide financial and promotional support to Black artists, musicians and other creatives for new work inspired by PHILADELPHIA’s Black Music History. In 2020, BLACK MUSIC CITY distributed $48,000 in grants to 23 individuals. The project offered nearly double that amount this year to increase the number of participants. The final list of grant recipients was determined by the BLACK MUSIC CITY Selection Committee following the JANUARY 17th deadline. The Committee is composed of:

Producer/Songwriter IVAN BARIAS

TINY ROOMS FOR ELEPHANTS Co-Founders DAME and YAYA HOME

CREATIVE REPUTE LLC Founder NILE LIVINGSTON

Hip Hop Artist CHILL MOODY

THE RECORDING ACADEMY PHILADELPHIA Chapter Pres. DONN THOMPSON MORELLI

JAZZ PHILADELPHIA Pres. GERALD VEASLEY

INFLUENCE ENTERTAINMENT CEO DYANA WILLIAMS

Selection Committee Member DONN THOMPSON MORELLI stated, “These grant winners’ innovative new creative works will demonstrate the indelible influence of Philadelphia Black music history, in addition to their own soaring talents."

More details about the JUNETEENTH celebration and a full list of winners can be found here.





