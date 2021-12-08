Smith

WHEELHOUSE RECORDS artist and PREMIERE NETWORKS' AFTER MIDNITE syndicated radio show host GRANGER SMITH has been tapped to star in the upcoming film, "Moonrise." The movie is set to be released later this year, but an official date has not yet been revealed. SMITH is also currently writing new songs for the film's soundtrack.

SMITH revealed the news on his FACEBOOK on SUNDAY (2/13), writing, "And … that’s a wrap! I haven’t talked much about it, but this movie is finally finished filming. I spent about a month in BLANCO, TX with some incredibly talented actors and crew pouring a lot of hours and a completely different side of my creative brain into this character. It’s about a Country singer who lost his wife and struggles to find purpose, redemption, forgiveness, embrace fatherhood, faith and ultimately the ability to love again. I remember getting this script back in NOVEMBER, and I read the entire thing in one sitting on the porch swing. It’s special. I’ve never acted in this way, but I fell in love with the character and knew that I had to do it … or at least give it my best shot."

