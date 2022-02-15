Happening March 7th

KELSEA BALLERINI, MAREN MORRIS, THOMAS RHETT, CHRIS STAPLETON and WALKER HAYES have been booked to perform on THE 57TH ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS, along with the pairings of CARLY PEARCE and ASHLEY MCBRYDE, as well as PARMALEE and BLANCO BROWN featuring BROOKE EDEN. AMAZON MUSIC’s latest “Breakthrough Artist,” BRELAND will also perform (NET NEWS 2/14). The show will stream live without commercial breaks on PRIME VIDEO on MONDAY, MARCH 7th from ALLEGIANT STADIUM in LAS VEGAS beginning at 8p (CT).

More performers will be announced in the coming weeks. The show, hosted by DOLLY PARTON, JIMMIE ALLEN and GABBY BARRETT, will have more than 20 performances.

Artists making their ACM AWARDS performing debut this year are BRELAND, PARMALEE, BROWN and EDEN. BRELAND is scheduled to sing “Praise The Lord.” PARMALEE and BROWN will perform their hit, “Just The Way,” joined by EDEN. McBRYDE and PEARCE will sing their hit duet, “Never Wanted To Be That Girl,” nominated this year in both the Music Event and Video of the Year categories.

