Love on the Diamond

BAHAKEL AC WDEF (SUNNY 92.3)/CHATTANOOGA and Classic Country sister WUUQ (Q97.3/Q99.3) helped spread love on VALENTINE'S DAY with its Love on the Diamond promotion (top image).

OM TODD HALLER told ALL ACCESS, "Over 50 couples renewed their vows on the infield at AT&T FIELD - home of Minor League Baseball team CHATTANOOGA LOOKOUTS. One couple even exchanged vows for the first time. After the vows, guests took pictures with mascot LOOIE THE LOOKOUT and enjoyed a reception including a DJ and refreshments. One lucky couple won a new bridal setting valued at over $2,500 and a honeymoon package including dinner and lodging."

See local media coverage here.

But the fun didn't end there. Top 40 counterpart WDOD (HITS 96) celebrated the day with a surprise proposal from one listener on the GINO D afternoon show. Listener RACHEL surprised her partner, MICHAYLA (pictured above), with a limo ride to the station, where the couple received a $2,500 credit for a custom engagement ring and a night on the town!

