Goldstein

CMT has hired TIFFANY GOLDSTEIN for the CMT.com editorial team as a writer, effective immediately. The CHICAGO-based GOLDSTEIN joins CMT after working at COUNTRY NOW and other outlets in Country music and pop culture.

GOLDSTEIN, along with recently hired CINDY WATTS (NET NEWS 10/18/21), both report to CMT Sr. Dir. Digital & Social MELISSA GOLDBERG.

Congratulate GOLDSTEIN here.

