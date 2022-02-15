-
CMT Hires Tiffany Goldstein For Editorial Team
by Shawn Reed
February 15, 2022 at 8:50 AM (PT)
CMT has hired TIFFANY GOLDSTEIN for the CMT.com editorial team as a writer, effective immediately. The CHICAGO-based GOLDSTEIN joins CMT after working at COUNTRY NOW and other outlets in Country music and pop culture.
GOLDSTEIN, along with recently hired CINDY WATTS (NET NEWS 10/18/21), both report to CMT Sr. Dir. Digital & Social MELISSA GOLDBERG.
