Audacy Brings Back 3 Decades Of Alternative

AUDACY launches "CLASSIC LIVE 105" on KITS-HD2-830520MK/SAN FRANCISCO featuring Classic Alternative from the 80's, 90's and 2000's. In OCTOBER 2021, KITS (ALT 105.3) switched to Adult Hits as 105.3 DAVE-FM. The longtime BAY AREA Alternative station was known as LIVE 105 until DECEMBER 2017 and the HD2 signal previously aired an INDIE 105 format to compliment LIVE 105.

AUDACY SVP/Programming Alternative Format Captain MIKE KAPLAN said, "For over three decades, this station personified the expansive modern rock format, serving as a destination for BAY AREA listeners to hear their favorite jams and discover new artists – artists that today are carrying the format. We’re so excited to launch this station on our digital platform and give our consumers across the country the opportunity to enjoy this iconic brand wherever they may be listening."

