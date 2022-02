Farnum, Moore, Teague and Thomas

THE COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME AND MUSEUM in NASHVILLE has named the new members and leadership team of its TROUBADOR ADVISORY COUNCIL for 2022. The TROUBADOUR ADVISORY COUNCIL is made up of a community of young industry professionals, ages 21-45, and plays a part in supporting the museum’s educational mission.

The leadership team includes SILVERFISH MEDIA Pres. PATRICK THOMAS as Chair, and 117 ENTERTAINMENT owner ZACH FARNUM, CLINE CO BUSINESS & FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT owner KATIE CLINE MOORE and DOTTED I ENTERTAINMENT owner MARY LAUREN TEAGUE as Vice-Chairs.

The 2022 council members include SCOTT ADKINS (ADKINS PUBLICITY), CHRIS BEVERLY (KING & BALLOW LAW OFFICES), LYNDSAY CHURCH (COLUMBIA NASHVILLE), KASEY CLECKLER (CAPE + ANCHOR), NINA JENKINS (JODY WILLIAMS SONGS), ELIZABETH LOMBARDI (MILOM HORSNELL CROW KELLEY BECKETT SHEHAN PLC), BRENDEN OLIVER (COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION), WILL OVERTON (WARNER CHAPPELL), CARTER ROBINSON (PINNACLE BANK MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS GROUP), MOLLY SHEHAN (MILOM HORSNELL CROW KELLEY BECKETT SHEHAN PLC), CASEY THOMAS (MONUMENT RECORDS), JOSH TOMLINSON (BMI) and TORIANNE VALDEZ (MUSICIANS ON CALL).

TROUBADOUR ADVISORY COUNCIL members can participate in quarterly networking events at THE COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME AND MUSEUM. Membership also directly supports the museum's COMMUNITY COUNTS initiative, providing free admission, outside of school hours, to DAVIDSON COUNTY youth and bordering counties.

