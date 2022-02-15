You Get A Promotion And You Get A Promotion And You Get A Promotion

NASHVILLE's MORRIS HIGHAM MANAGEMENT (MHM) has promoted marketing department employees DUSTIN STOUT, EMILY GALLOWAY, MATT ZAHN, LILY SMITH and JAMES DEATON. All earn elevated titles as they continue to serve the full MHM roster, including clients KENNY CHESNEY, BRANTLEY GILBERT, OLD DOMINION, CARLY PEARCE, MICHAEL RAY and more.

STOUT moves from Dir./Digital & Tour Marketing to VP/Marketing. GALLOWAY from Marketing Coord. to Dir./Interactive Marketing. ZAHN, who formerly served as Dir./Marketing for MORRIS LIGHT AND SOUND, is promoted to Dir./Digital Marketing as an employee of MHM. SMITH is upped from Office Mgr. to Marketing Mgr. and DEATON becomes Marketing Coord. following his recent internship while a student at BELMONT UNIVERSITY.

“The greatest strength of our company is the team working tirelessly for our roster behind the scenes,” said MHM President CLINT HIGHAM. “I’m so proud of our marketing team and the value they bring to each artist on a daily basis.”

