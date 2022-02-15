It's Back After 5-Year Hiatus

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP's Classic Rock WCSX/DETROIT has announced the return of the "Stone Soup Project." Seventeen years ago, WCSX ran a radio promotion challenging listeners to transform a junkyard car into a classic automobile, and mechanics and bump-shops volunteered their time and parts. Raffle tickets were sold and 100% of the proceeds benefited a local charity. The annual promotion raised over $1.5 million dollars to support local charities. In addition, the cars won multiple awards.

Now, after a five-year hiatus, WCSX Morning Personalities BIG JIM O'BRIEN and RYAN LOGAN are bringing it back as “BIG JIM’S HOUSE Stone Soup Project”. The 2022 initiative project will be managed by DOUG BENZINGER and will feature a 1974 Ford Bronco, and once again will team up with sponsors and encourage listeners to share their ideas on how to rebuild the Bronco.

O'BRIEN said, "'The Stone Soup Project' is something unique to DETROIT. Building cars is in our DNA in the MOTOR CITY, along with helping local charities. To see men and women from across SOUTHEASTERN MICHIGAN come together to make this a reality is the definition of a true passion project!"

Proceeds from the raffle tickets will benefit Vets Returning Home. For more info, go to www.WCSX.com.

