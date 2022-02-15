Second Annual Breaking The Ceiling

THE RADIO FAM is partnering with GIRL TALK WITH J.BELLE to host the Second Annual BREAKING THE CEILING digital event series for the month of FEBRUARY. The event, hosted by JENELLE VANNOY (J.BELLE) and THE RADIO FAM’s MARIE LEMAITRE, features inspirational Black Men and Women from various facets of radio in conversations highlighting diversity within the industry. All interviews will be made available via THE RADIO FAM’s YOUTUBE channel and in audio form on THERADIOFAMPODCAST.COM.

The 2022 series will include J.BELLE hosting digital creators J.R. BANG from REACH MEDIA, NIA NOELLE from RADIO ONE and ALIYA FAUST from SONY NASHVILLE; discussing rising legends with iHEARTMEDIA's DC, RADIO ONE’s KEISHA NICOLE, radio vet and author LIL D; and talking with AUDACY’s TOSHAMAKIA about women in URBAN RADIO. The first episode, featuring digital creators, debuts THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 17th with three consecutive episodes releasing weekly through MARCH 3rd.

THE RADIO FAM is an independent radio industry brand focusing on networking, innovation, and inspiration and advocating for people within the industry, including podcasters, streamers, and creators from all audio and video realms.

Click here for sponsorship opportunities or additional information.





