Vastola

REPUBLIC RECORDS has promoted JULIE VASTOLA to VP/Visual Content. She will continue to oversee the creation of visual content for artists, including lyric videos, social media videos, and other assets for talent across the label’s roster. As part of her expanded role, she now helps foster the creation of music videos and original content production alongside SVP/Visual Content and Production, Devon Libran. VASTOLA previously served as Dir./Visual Content. She notably spearheaded digital visual content creation for ARIANA GRANDE, LIL WAYNE, KIM PETRAS, POP SMOKE, JULIA MICHAELS, KID CUDI, JONAS BROTHERS, and more.

LIBRAN said, “JULIE has been responsible for some of our most creative and impactful campaigns. As a curator, aficionado, and executive, her vision and aesthetic are unmatched. She consistently aligns our artists with equally talented creators who add another dimension to each and every release. It’s an honor to announce her promotion.”

VASTOLA added, “My main goal for this role is to understand our artists' vision and help them develop that into an engaging visual. There’s been a shift in the industry where fans are experiencing music with their eyes as much as they are with their ears, so the emphasis on content is strong. Something like a Spotify canvas or social post can affect the way a fan experiences a song, that importance is not lost on me.”

