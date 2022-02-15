Cold Hands, Warm Hearts

VOX AM/FM Top 40 WXXX (95XXX)/BURLINGTON, VT fought the frigid temps to spread love this VALENTINE'S DAY. Listeners were invited to enter online for the station's Sweetheart Surprise. Winners could send goodies to their loved ones: flowers, chocolates, an at-home spa package and a singing telegram - delivered freestyle courtesy of the dulcet tones of PD/afternoon host KWAME DANKWA. The wanna-be BUBLE told ALL ACCESS, "When brainstorming this in a promotions meeting, we decided we needed a balanced combination of romantic and corny ... mission accomplished!"

'MASKED SINGER' DANKWA WITH WINNER

« see more Net News