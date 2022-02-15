Pictured: Bean & Koblick (Photo: LinkedIn)

NONSTOP MANAGEMENT FOUNDER and C.E.O. JAIME ZELUCK-HINDLIN announced the LOS ANGELES-based songwriter, producer, and artist management house has promoted four core team members to new executive roles. BIANCA MINNITI BEAN has been upped to Pres., CHRISTINA KOBLICK to SVP, KARISSA REYNAFARJE to Sr. Manager and CHRISTINA LI to Manager.

NONSTOP MANAGEMENT represents A-list songwriters and producers such as JKASH (MAROON 5, CHARLIE PUTH), MICHAEL POLLACK (JUSTIN BIEBER, MAROON 5), NICK LONG (MGK, KING PRINCESS), RYANN (TATE MCRAE, NOAH CYRUS), JAKE TORREY (CHARLIE PUTH, JUSTIN BIEBER), TIA SCOLA (AVA MAX, JUSTIN BIEBER), SAM FARRAR (OF MAROON 5) and more.

HINDLIN said, “BIANCA, CHRISTINA, KARISSA, and CHRISTINA have galvanized the growth and expansion of NONSTOP MANAGEMENT. They’re indispensable to our success and evolution. It’s an honor to promote these four savvy and smart music executives who stand out among the industry’s next generation of female leaders.”

