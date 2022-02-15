Smith, Ford and Hammar

COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR (CRS) has tapped prominent broadcasters ELAINA SMITH, KELLY FORD and ANIA HAMMAR to host the annual NEW FACES OF COUNTRY MUSIC SHOW on FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 25th at the OMNI NASHVILLE hotel.

SMITH, host of WESTWOOD ONE's nationally syndicated show "NIGHTS WITH ELAINA," will serve as the on-stage emcee during the show. PICKLEJAR's FORD (formerly morning host of WNSH/NEW YORK) will conduct backstage interviews and, as previously reported, host PICKLEJAR's first-ever backstage livestream during the show (NET NEWS 2/4). HAMMAR, host of SIRIUS XM's THE HIGHWAY show, "NIGHTS WITH ANIA," will once again take to the halls of CRS, with her "Woman on The Street" interviews with seminar attendees.

WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE’s GABBY BARRETT, MONUMENT RECORDS’ WALKER HAYES, MCA NASHVILLE’s PARKER McCOLLUM, COLUMBIA NASHVILLE’s JAMESON RODGERS and BROKEN BOW RECORDS’ LAINEY WILSON are the five artists, chosen by radio to perform at the NEW FACES OF COUNTRY MUSIC SHOW (NET NEWS 12/6/2021).

Register for CRS here, and see the full CRS agenda here.

