Njoroge & Fruge'

MC MEDIA's CHARESE FRUGE' and Founder/CEO, YTHERA BEATY, ANNA NJOROGE have partnered to find "Influencers" for the YTHERA body care, personal care, hair care and fragrance line which just launched in the US. NJOROGE, who spent 7.5 years as an Accounting Manager for CITADEL BROADCASTING in LAS VEGAS and Controller for CBS RADIO in LAS VEGAS & HOUSTON returned to her home of KENYA in 2014 to launch her dream company and now it's success has reached across the ocean and into the UNITED STATES. FRUGE' and NJOROGE are searching for qualified "Influencers" to help spread the word in both the audio and digital worlds.

YTHERA BEAUTY crafts skin, personal care and hair care products from ingredients that work for Women of color. Inspired by the African Woman....embracing the potential of a Woman's life in all its beautiful complexities.

The line is manufactured in KENYA to create employment there, it is Woman-owned and mostly Woman-operated, and for sales in the US, YTHERA has partnered with the MINA FOUNDATION to donate $1 of each product sold to sponsor a menstrual cup for a girl in need to help end period poverty in AFRICA and keep girls in school, a cause very dear to NJOROGE'S heart.

Interested influencers should send information, stats and audio & digital examples to charesefruge@att.net: Attention: Ythera Influencer.

