Coming 2/28

EDISON RESEARCH with SXM MEDIA and MINDSHARE will host an online networking event to discuss the Black Podcast Listener Report.

The virtual Zoom meeting on FEBRUARY 28th will offer participants a chance to network and discuss the report, originally unveiled in OCTOBER. EDISON RESEARCH staff and others will host sessions and breakout rooms.

EDISON Dir./Research GABRIEL SOTO said, “There was so much excitement around the Black Podcast Listener Report during the presentation in OCTOBER, and so much natural interaction among the audience, that we knew we had to provide an opportunity for this community to get together again.”

Register here.

