After three years in middays at AUDACY News-Talk WCCO-A/MINNEAPOLIS, CORY HEPOLA has exited the station. HEPOLA, the former weekend anchor at crosstown TEGNA NBC affiliate KARE-TV (KARE 11), had hosted the 9a-noon (CT) weekday show since JANUARY 2019 as the replacement for longtime host JOHN HINES.

I knew from the start.@wccoradio changed my life. And, I knew from the start it would, because I knew from the start what a responsibility it is to hold that mic. pic.twitter.com/Wb0tbPskDE — Cory Hepola (@CoryHepola) February 14, 2022

HEPOLA told MINNESOTA PUBLIC RADIO's BRIAN BAKST that he is considering a run for Governor of MINNESOTA and will decide in the next 4-6 weeks. BAKST speculated that HEPOLA would likely run as a third-party candidate.

NEW: @wccoradio host @coryhepola tells me he's considering run for #mngov, will decide in 4-6 weeks. He says in written doc that he's "exhausted by the toxic two-party divisiveness that's failing us."



He has "listening session" set for early March, but stressed no decision yet. pic.twitter.com/UJvqQPdFD7 — Brian Bakst (@Stowydad) February 8, 2022

