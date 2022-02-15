'Small Stage Series'

Eight-time GRAMMY-winner AVRIL LAVIGNE is set to perform an exclusive and intimate concert in LOS ANGELES for SIRIUSXM and PANDORA's invitation-only "Small Stage Series" on FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 25th. The special performance coincides with the release of LAVIGNE’s forthcoming seventh studio album LOVE SUX, her debut full-length on TRAVIS BARKER’s DTA RECORDS. The concert will feature LAVIGNE performing music from the album, including her single “Bite Me,” and “Love It When you Hate Me,” featuring BLACKBEAR as well as fan favorites.

AVRIL LAVIGNE’s "Small Stage Series" concert will premiere on the SXM App on MARCH 2nd. Additionally, select songs from the show will air across eight SIRIUSXM music channels, including SIRIUSXM HITS 1, ALT NATION, POP ROCKS, THE PULSE, POP2K, 10S SPOT, PANDORA NOW and THE EMO PROJECT.

To enter for a chance to attend SIRIUSXM and PANDORA’s "Small Stage Series," featuring AVRIL LAVIGNE, click here. One Grand Prize winner will receive a round-trip for two to LOS ANGELES, CA, including transportation, two-night hotel stay and two tickets to this show.

LAVIGNE said, “So stoked to be playing SIRIUSXM and PANDORA’s 'Small Stage Series!' Can’t wait for everyone to hear my new record ‘Love Sux.' I’ve spent the last year working on this album and I am so excited for it to finally be released! I can’t think of a better way to celebrate than at THE ROXY with my friends at SIRIUSXM and PANDORA. See you all there : ).”





« see more Net News