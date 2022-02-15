HBCU Events

SIRIUSXM will produce radio broadcasts for two special Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) sports events on FEBRUARY 19th.

The satellite and streaming service will air the inaugural NBA HBCU CLASSIC basketball game at 2p (ET) on SIRIUSXM NBA RADIO, with JASON JACKSON, the MIAMI HEAT radio voice, and RICK MAHORN, longtime NBA player and now radio analyst for the DETROIT PISTONS, calling the game between HOWARD UNIVERSITY and MORGAN STATE UNIVERSITY in CLEVELAND.

At 4p (ET), SIRIUSXM NFLK RADIO and ESPNU RADIO will air coverage of the BLACK COLLEGE FOOTBALL HALL OF FAME's HBCU LEGACY BOWL college football all-star game from TULANE UNIVERSITY in NEW ORLEANS, with JACKSON STATE UNIVERSITY radio broadcaster ROB JAY, ALCORN STATE head coach FRED MCNAIR, and former NFL player ANTHONY HERRON on the call, with a pre-game show airing 3-4 and a preview show airing on FEBRUARY 18th with JAY, HERRON, and CHARLES DAVIS.

