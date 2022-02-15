Field, Pittman

AUDACY's DAVID FIELD and iHEARTMEDIA's BOB PITTMAN will appear with NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS Pres./CEO CURTIS LEGEYT in an all-CEO session at the NAB SHOW in LAS VEGAS. “Transforming Radio in the Audio Renaissance” will be held APRIL 25th at 2p (PT).

The session will discuss the radio industry's evolution and diversification in the face of new media competition and the pandemic.

