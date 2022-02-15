Clark (Photo: LinkedIn)

URBAN ONE has promoted VP/Political and Governmental Sales LAURA CLARK to SVP/Political and Governmental Sales. CLARK joined the company in 2014 after serving as Dir./Political and Government Affairs at CBS RADIO and in sales positions at BONNEVILLE/WASHINGTON and CLEAR CHANNEL/WASHINGTON.

"LAURA's leadership at URBAN ONE's RADIO ONE and REACH MEDIA has been invaluable," said RADIO ONE and REACH MEDIA CEO DAVID KANTOR. "Her vast knowledge and experience have created the opportunity for us to continually grow our revenues from these categories and exceed our expectations year after year. LAURA is a critical asset for us as we head into midterm elections and prepare for the next presidential election cycle."

CLARK said, "I am extremely appreciative for this opportunity to help grow URBAN ONE's political and government initiatives, especially as we head into the 2022 mid-term election season… and beyond! I believe that URBAN ONE is uniquely positioned to galvanize African American voters through our radio, digital, television, and grassroots outreach efforts."

