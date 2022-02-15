In Person This Year

THE ROOTS and LIVE NATION have announced that for the first time since 2019, the ROOTS PICNIC will return to an in-person event. It's set to take place at THE MANN AT FAIRMOUNT PARK IN PHILADELPHIA, PA, JUNE 4th & 5th, 2022. This year's headliners include: MARY J. BLIGE WITH THE ROOTS for the first time ever, SUMMER WALKER, WIZKID, KIRK FRANKLIN, JAZMINE SULLIVAN, G HERBO, MICKEY GUYTON, and more.

Pres./LIVE NATION URBAN, THE ROOTS manager, and co-founder of the event, SHAWN GEE said, “After a long two years, we are excited to announce the return of THE ROOTS PICNIC to PHILLY with two days of music and culture at THE MANN AT FAIRMOUNT PARK. This year, BLACK THOUGHT, QUESTLOVE and I attempted to curate a lineup that broke through the genre barriers that often separate us in black culture. To be able to book MICKEY GUYTON, KIRK FRANKLIN, G HERBO, WIZKID, WALLO & GILLIE, and MARY J BLIGE on the same lineup was a dream come true.”

Bringing ROOTS PICNIC worldwide, YOUTUBE will serve as the exclusive host for the festival. It will stream live on the group’s Official YOUTUBE Channel. Fans can subscribe to THE ROOTS' channel now to revisit some of the incredible content and performances from the 2020 virtual “Roots Picnic” here.

General on-sale for the PICNIC begins FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 18th at 10 a (ET). Weekend or limited single day tickets will be available as well as VIP packages—HERE.

