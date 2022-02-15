McGuire

Music Distributor SYMPHONIC is expanding into LOS ANGELES and has named OZ MCGUIRE as the new VP/A&R and Business Development. He will also serve as GM of their LA-based office. OZ comes aboard after having spent several years with independent distributor INGROOVES MUSIC GROUP.

Throughout his career, OZ has helped indie artists and heritage acts navigate the evolving world of digital streaming. At INGROOVES, the roster of labels he advised included luminaries such as STONES THROW, ALPHA PUP and FOREIGN FAMILY COLLECTIVE. As an A&R, he’s signed a diverse roster including KELLY ROWLAND, MF DOOM and TOKIMONSTA. He also specializes in digital marketing, working on gold records by BIG GIGANTIC, STICK FIGURE and FREDDIE GIBBS/ MADLIB.

MCGUIRE said, “My earliest memories are flipping through stacks of my parents' records and being fascinated not only by the music but the art, the liner notes, the packaging. I feel it has always been my destiny to help facilitate the making of great art. I look forward to continuing that with the team at SYMPHONIC RECORDS.”

SYMPHONIC CEO JORGE BREA said, “OZ brings a wealth of experience, energy, and passion to SYMPHONIC. He has always been someone that I've admired and respected and I am excited to have him part of our team and lead our presence in the West Coast here in the USA. He will make an impact not only in terms of bringing in new business but continuing to help our existing client base grow.”

