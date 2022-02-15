New Stripes

AUDACY Hot AC WQAL (Q104)/CLEVELAND afternoon host KELLY McMANN has been upped to Asst. Brand Mgr. She’ll be celebrating her 10th anniversary at the station on 3/1.

AUDACY/CLEVELAND VP/Programming, Q104 Brand Mgr. DAVE POPOVICH said, "I'm very happy to announce KELLY’s promotion. She has developed into one of the top talents in CLEVELAND and has taken on responsibilities in so many areas. This promotion recognizes her hard work, enthusiasm and talent."

McMANN remarked, “I am very grateful for this opportunity and excited to continue to excel with the AUDACY brand for many years to come.”

Prior to her arrival in CLEVELAND, she hosted middays and was also APD/MD at ALPHA MEDIA Hot AC WGER (MIX 106.3)/SAGINAW, MI.

