Charese Fruge, Jae' Nash

This week's ALL ACCESS "WOMEN TO WATCH" column finds MC MEDIA Principal CHARESE FRUGE in conversation with WBHK (98.7 KISS)/BIRMINGHAM, AL Promotions Dir. and midday host JAE’ NASH.

Discussing how she makes it all come together, NASH says, “I think life, in general, should have balance. I believe everyone in radio has played some role in promotions. While in the studio, my focus is having a good show. I try to plan for the most part, but some things come up. Delegating is KEY! Making sure my team is up to speed on events, remotes, etc. Otherwise, most of my calls are handled before I go on air or after 3. Plus, you know we got all kinds of tricks up our sleeves in radio. Just call me ‘MS. GET IT DONE!!!’”

Each week in ALL ACCESS' "WOMEN TO WATCH," CHARESE FRUGE talks to one of the women who is busy making it happen in one our many associated businesses. Read about JAE’ NASH here.

« see more Net News